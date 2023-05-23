Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Cable One worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cable One by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,240,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,104.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $662.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

