Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $98,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.27%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

