Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CXB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.