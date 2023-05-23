California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in California Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,923,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,988,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,021,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

California Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

CRC stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

