California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Lowered to $50.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE CRC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

