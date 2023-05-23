California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut California Resources from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

California Resources stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 255,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,393,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.