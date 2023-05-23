Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $211,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.