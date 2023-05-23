Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $211,000. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.