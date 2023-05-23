Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) vs. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Head to Head Analysis

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 121.79 -$487.69 million ($1.58) -0.41 XOS $36.38 million 1.78 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.87

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Canoo and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 803.29%. XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 329.46%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than XOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -192.55% -95.34% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

About Canoo



Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About XOS



Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

