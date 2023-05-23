Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980,324 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

