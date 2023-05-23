Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares valued at $29,332,239. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

