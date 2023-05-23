Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2027 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KOD stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

