Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a market cap of $407.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

