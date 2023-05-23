Capreit to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.88.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

