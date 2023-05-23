Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $187.00

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 190.80 ($2.37), with a volume of 13977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.40 ($2.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 235 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 230 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.15).

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £598.80 million, a PE ratio of -549.71, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Capricorn Energy Increases Dividend

About Capricorn Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 52.27%. This is a boost from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

