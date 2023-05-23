Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given a C$8.70 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price objective on Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.47.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.