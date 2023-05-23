Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance
Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems
About Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.