Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

