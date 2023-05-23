Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

