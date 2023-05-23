Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

