Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.76% of Century Aluminum worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 465,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENX. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

