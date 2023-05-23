CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 112,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

