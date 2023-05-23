Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Purple Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.14.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Purple Biotech stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.89. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.