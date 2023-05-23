Chase (NYSE:CCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.50

Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 50400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.74.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.