Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

