Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.