Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,217 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $105.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.