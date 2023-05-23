Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,820 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

