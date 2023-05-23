Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 10,425 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

