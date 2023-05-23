Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

