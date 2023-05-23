Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 647,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,872,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

