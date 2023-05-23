Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.10 and its 200-day moving average is $309.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

