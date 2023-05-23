Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VIG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

