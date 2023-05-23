Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $571,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

