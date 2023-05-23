Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $216,000 in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

V2X Stock Up 0.7 %

VVX stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

VVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

V2X Profile

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

