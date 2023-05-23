Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

