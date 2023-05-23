Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 447.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE WAL opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.