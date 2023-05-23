Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

