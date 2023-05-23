Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

