Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

