Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.17.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

