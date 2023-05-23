Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of IXG opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $435.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

