Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $966.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

