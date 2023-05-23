Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

