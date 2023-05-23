Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

