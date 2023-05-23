Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,395 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of DVA opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

