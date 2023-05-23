Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

