Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,710 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

