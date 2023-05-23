China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.33 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

