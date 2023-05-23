China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.33 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
China Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.