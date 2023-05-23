Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.38.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

