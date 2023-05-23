CI Investments Inc. Acquires 8,330 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 734.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

