CI Investments Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,755 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Zscaler by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 226,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.9 %

Zscaler stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

